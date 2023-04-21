OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is calling on Attorney General Drummond Getner to hold McCurtain Co. Sheriff accountable for possible wrongdoing by the Sheriff.

In a letter to the AG, Governor Stitt calls on Attorney General Drummond to investigate complaints of official misconduct against Sheriff Clardy and seeking to have him removed from office.

Previously, Governor Stitt called for the resignation of the sheriff on Sunday, April 16th on account of his alleged participation in a disturbing March 6th meeting of the McCurtain County officials, but has since publicly refused to resign.

Governor Stitt’s letter to the Attorney General in part reads:

“I hereby request that you, as Attorney General, immediately investigate complaints of official misconduct against Sheriff Clardy. As I understand it, Sheriff Clardy has, at the least, willfully failed or neglected to diligently and faithfully “keep and preserve the peace” of McCurtain County, which is a duty enjoined upon him by 19 O.S. § 516(A).

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, McCurtain County residents call for the resignation of several McCurtain County officials after tapes with the officials’ racist comments surfaced over the weekend, in Idabel, Okla., Monday, April 17, 2023. (Christopher Bryan/Southwest Ledger via AP)

The controversy began last weekend when the McCurtain Gazette-News reported District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and Sheriff Kevin Clardy were recorded during a conversation on March 6 at a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners.

McCurtain County Protest (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

In the recording, the officials can be heard discussing potentially killing a journalist and the hanging of Black Oklahomans, almost reminiscing on archaic and racist punishments.

Glenda Austin of Idabel, Okla., holds a sign with other protesters, Monday, April 17, 2023, outside the McCurtain County Commissioners meeting room in Idabel, Okla. A number of McCurtain County residents were outraged by comments made by local officials on a recording and are asking for the resignation of the sheriff, two county commissioners and others. (Lori Dunn/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association suspended Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix from its organization.

On Wednesday, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings has officially submitted his resignation.

Gov. Stitt accepted his resignation.