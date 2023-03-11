OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Stockyards City celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a few days early holding its annual parade through its streets Saturday morning.

The parade started with a fan favorite, the Slash O Ranch longhorns. Parade goers also enjoyed Irish dancing, marching bands, antique cars, and Irish eats.

“You got to have the food you know,” said Virgil Teague, who has made the parade an annual tradition.

He said he has been coming to the event for years.

“It brings it back to childhood where I would come out here just enjoying the parade, the animals, the longhorns, the cars, just having fun,” said Teague.

Tami Murphy has participated in the parade for years. She owns Lawns by Murphy, a small business that opened in the Stockyards nearly 70 years ago.

This year she had an antique truck showcased in the parade.

“We are featuring a 1952 Chevy truck that is very similar to the when my dad started this business in in 1955,” said Murphy.

Murphy also enjoys this time of year because of her heritage.

“We are Irish, so we always celebrate St Patrick’s Day,” said Murphy.