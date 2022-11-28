OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.

Families are invited to head to historic Stockyards City for the annual Cowboy Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Visitors can enjoy the festivities beginning at 10 a.m. with the Slash O Ranch Longhorns leading the parade. In addition to the longhorns, guests can see equestrian groups, music, the Shriners, antique cars, community groups, and the famous Cowboy Santa.

The parade begins at Pennsylvania and Exchange, then heads west on Exchange to Agnew. It will then turn south on Agnew to S.W. 15th St.

After the parade, there will be live entertainment and a Made in Oklahoma market until 3 p.m.

For more information visit www.stockyardscity.org.