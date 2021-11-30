Stockyards City hosting annual Cowboy Christmas Parade

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will have the chance to celebrate Christmas with a blast from the past.

Stockyards City Main Street is hosting the annual Cowboy Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with Longhorns leading the parade of equestrian groups, marching bands, antique cars, community groups, law enforcement, pageant royalty, and Santa.

Following the parade, there will be family activities. Children can get pictures made with Cowboy Santa at Stockyards Central Event Center, located at 2312 Exchange Ave.

The Rodeo Opry performers will be providing live entertainment, and longhorns will be on display until 1 p.m.

Organizers say a Made in Oklahoma Market will be located next to Little Joe’s Boots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.