Stockyards City turns green for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Historic Stockyards City will turn green later this month with the sights and sounds of a Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The family-friendly event will feature the famous Chain Ranch Longhorns being herded down Exchange Avenue, as well as marching bands, bagpipes, antique cars, community groups, equestrian entries, and more.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on March 14 at the intersection of Exchange Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave. The parade will then head west on Exchange, turn south at Agnew Ave. and end at S.W. 14th St.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Stockyards City’s locally owned stores will be open for business and parade-goers can enjoy the district’s restaurants. Food trucks, Irish memorabilia, and other activities will also be on hand.