Stockyards Stampede giving glimpse into Oklahoma’s past

Stockyards City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family-friendly event that gives you a look back at Oklahoma’s past is coming to Stockyards City.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, Stockyards City Main Street is hosting the annual Stockyards Stampede.

The Chain Ranch Longhorns will parade down the street at 10 a.m., and will be on display throughout the event.

Organizers say a chuckwagon camp will be set up where you can see demonstrations of traditional cooking. At 12 p.m., there will be samples of cobbler, stew, and cornbread.

The Rodeo Opry stage will feature live music, and dancing demonstrations.

You won’t want to miss a Made in Oklahoma Market near Little Joe’s Boots on Exchange. The market will include locally made and produced items.

A leather working demonstration will also be held at the market.

