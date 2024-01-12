OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local Uber driver and his wife are looking for a way forward after he was attacked and his car was stolen.

Jeremy Greco is alright following that incident that happened just before the new year, but the same cannot be said for the car, which was found days after it was taken, in complete shambles.

The family told KFOR the sudden loss of the vehicle is just one of a few setbacks.

Teresa Greco said her son has been working for Uber for a long time and he loves his job, but in an instant the vehicle and his livelihood as a driver was gone when a man knocked him out and took off with the vehicle.

“The guy slide slammed him in the side, then slammed him out of the way and then just took off with the car. And then then this is how we find the car,” said Teresa, motioning to the crushed vehicle.

When KFOR met Teresa, the vehicle was sitting in a tow lot in Oklahoma City, costs piling up.

“It’s going to cost about $800 now to get it out of here. And that’s if it’s even fixable. You know, we just we just need a lot of prayer and some help if we could get it,” she added, tearing up.

Help Jeremy and Danyelle

The family has set up a fundraiser to help defray costs associated with the car; while they are still waiting on a final damage report for the vehicle, it may not be salvageable.

The extra prayer is needed because the family is also weathering another storm; Jeremy’s wife Danyelle was recently diagnosed with an agressive form of breast cancer.

“Now it’s just another mountain. It felt like to go up, you know, and and I just don’t know how we’re going to climb it,” said Danyelle.

After recently having her first round of chemo treatment, she’d already lost her hair.

She’s sure faith, a positive spirit and a dose of good humor will see the family through, but she’s also looking ahead to her next treatment, and beyond.

“Thank God we have somebody that let us borrow a car, so we’ll get there,” she said.

“We have my income and that’s it. So whether I’m sick or not, I have I feel like I have no choice but to work every day. I love to work. But I mean, it’s just I’m the only one right now [while Jeremy figures out his next steps],” she added.