Stolen vehicle pulled out of Lake Stanley Draper in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City authorities pulled a stolen vehicle out of Lake Stanley Draper after boaters reported spotting it.

Oklahoma City police and firefighters were called to the lake shortly before 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Community members who were boating on the lake reported seeing a vehicle sinking in the water.

Photo goes with story
A photo of the stolen vehilce in Lake Stanley Draper. Photo provided by Stephen Messer.

A Dive Team went into the water to see if anyone was inside the vehicle. Divers found no one inside.

Fire crews secured the vehicle and pulled it to shore.

Photo goes with story
Crews around the vehicle after pulling it out of the water.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed that the vehicle is stolen.

No further details were provided.

