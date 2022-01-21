Stolen church debit card racks up nearly $700 in charges

CORRECTION: Credit card was changed to debit card.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Moore Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down two people they believe are responsible for stealing a wallet containing a Moore church’s debit card.

“The collaborative effort between us and the community is essential. We solve so many crimes because of our public support,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson of the Moore Police Department.

KTM Family Worship Center’

KTM Family Worship Center’s Pastor, Rick Meyers, told KFOR that one of its church members accidentally left his wallet in a Five Below shopping cart on Dec. 21, 2021. By the time he realized it was missing and went back to the store, it was already gone. Meyers said Five Below security video revealed that a man and woman stole the wallet from the cart.

“Of course he was upset,” said Meyers. “They stole all his livelihood. I mean, you know, a driver’s license and everything else. I’ve done the same thing before. I’ve just laid [my wallet] down and not thought about it.”

The two people police believe fraudulently used the KTM debit card.

According to the Police Department’s incident report, before the church member could put a hold on the card, a $260.38 charge at a Target and a $423.14 at a Home Depot were racked up. The two charges total $683.52.

Police believe the two people pictured above are responsible.

Please call Moore police at (405) 793-5171 if you have information on the suspects.