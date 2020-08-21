Stolen pickup suspect captured after allegedly ramming police vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police captured a suspect who allegedly rammed a squad car with a stolen pickup.

Police were pursuing the suspect in the area of NW 10th East and Rockwell at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect, who was driving a stolen Ford F-150, drove into oncoming traffic, then turned around heading west and crashed.

A brief foot pursuit ensued, but officers ultimately captured the suspect.

