Stolen pickup suspect captured after allegedly ramming police vehicle

Oklahoma City police chased and ultimately apprehended a suspect who allegedly stole a black Ford F-150 pickup and rammed a squad car.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police captured a suspect who allegedly rammed a squad car with a stolen pickup.

Police were pursuing the suspect in the area of NW 10th East and Rockwell at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect, who was driving a stolen Ford F-150, drove into oncoming traffic, then turned around heading west and crashed.

A brief foot pursuit ensued, but officers ultimately captured the suspect.

