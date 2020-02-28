Stolen pickup suspect caught following pursuit across OKC streets, highway

Law enforcement personnel have a female suspect in custody after chasing a stolen pickup through streets and highways across the metro area.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement personnel have a female suspect in custody after chasing a stolen pickup through Oklahoma City streets and highways Friday afternoon.

Miranda Sorber, 38, was arrested after the chase. Oklahoma City police found that she had three warrants.

The pursuit began after officers learned that a black Dodge Ram at SE 44th and Bryant had been reported stolen.

They pursued the suspect east on Interstate 240 from Sunnylane at speeds going over 80 miles an hour.

The chase then went southbound on Sooner from I-240 with speed going an excess of 87 miles per hour.

The suspect started heading north from 84th Street and Sooner and then headed back to I-240, going west toward Sunnylane.

The pursuit continued north on Bryant from I-240.

Officers finally caught up to pickup near SE 58th Street and Bryant.

Police initially took Sorber and two other people into custody, but later released the other two.

