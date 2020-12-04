Stolen pickup suspect in Oklahomaj County jail after leading police on chase, crashing into another vehicle

VALLEY BROOK, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is behind bars after she allegedly led police on a chase while driving a stolen pickup, and then crashing into another vehicle on Thursday night.

A Valley Brook police officer spotted a red pickup that had been reported stolen in Purcell.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over, but she took off.

Police chased the suspect for about two miles.

The suspect ran over some spike strips at a high rate of speed, causing her to lose control of the pickup and crash into a car near Southeast 59th and Interstate 35.

The suspect was not injured and was taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The driver of the vehicle that the suspect crashed into was treated for injuries at the scene of the crash.

