Stolen property investigation leads to arrests for meth

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people have been arrested following an investigation into stolen property.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, a Tulsa police officer was flagged down by a victim of an alleged theft.

The victim told the officer that he discovered some of his stolen property on Facebook Marketplace. He posed as a buyer and went to meet the suspect at the America’s Best Value Inn.

When officers arrived at the motel, they arrested Brandon Nicholson on a complaint of possession of stolen property.

Authorities then went to Nicholson’s room and made a shocking find.

Investigators say they found a pot lab, used for making methamphetamine, in the bathtub.

Officials say a 10-year-old child was present inside the room, along with Yuanita Brown.

Brown and Nicholson were arrested on complaints of manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of a minor and possessing stolen property.

