OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Leo’s Barbecue in Oklahoma City was about to re-open after renovations but the owner says a truck with thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen Wednesday night, setting them back.

“I’ve been bamboozled,” said Leo’s owner Charles Smith. “Somebody jacked my truck from me and I went from smiling to somebody stopping me from crying.”

A picture of the truck that Charles claims was stolen.

Smith worked at Leo’s near Northeast 36th and Kelley with his father, Leo, for many years until his father’s passing. He now runs the restaurant but has been running it out of the Homeland grocery store near Kelley and Lincoln while renovations continue.

“Them stealing my truck is really slowing down everything, I don’t know when I’m going to be able to get back to it,” said Smith.

Smith said that he was going to be opening the windows of his physical location for customers to drive by and pick up but now that his truck is gone, he won’t.

Charles holding a picture of him and his father as well as Guy Fieri.

“Yeah I had welding equipment and plenty of tools in that truck,” said Smith.

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment and tools were inside of the stolen vehicle.

“I’m just hoping that someone can be kind enough to at least let me have my truck back,” said Smith.

The truck is white and has the name Leo’s on the front of it with a picture of a strawberry cake on the back of it.

A picture of the back of the truck with the strawberry cake.

“It’s so obvious to see out on the street and it means so much to me,” said Smith. “That’s why I need your help as well KFOR, get in my corner baby!”

A police report has officially been filed with the Oklahoma City Police Department.