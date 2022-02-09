STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular percussion group that gained fame on Broadway will be heading to Stillwater later this month.

The McKnight Center will host STOMP, the 12-member troupe that combines music, theater, and dance in a single performance.

The cast of STOMP uses items that are not traditional percussion instruments like brooms, hubcaps, garbage cans, and poles in each performance.

“STOMP is an international sensation that continues to sell out shows in New York City and London, even after 25 years,” said The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “The McKnight Center is thrilled to bring this innovative performance to Stillwater for the very first time. Even if you’ve seen STOMP in another city, with two new pieces incorporated into the show, you’re guaranteed to see something new in this audience favorite.”

STOMP will take over the McKnight Center on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Masks are required for all STOMP performances.

For tickets, visit the McKnight Center.