Stop signs knocked down across Moore, police trying to catch the culprit

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A mysterious problem is perplexing and upsetting folks in Moore this week. Twenty-one stop signs were knocked down by at least one vehicle early Monday morning and no one knows who the culprit or culprits are.

“They’re completely knocked down,” said Lt. Kyle Johnson of the Moore Police Department. “The individuals that were knocking them down were running them down with a vehicle. They were completely breaking. The sign, the post, the post bases. Literally, where the sign once stood, the sign’s now just completely bent over laying on the ground.”

A slew of stop signs that were knocked down across Moore.

The damaged stop signs lay mostly in the northwest part of the city. Police posted the following addresses on Facebook as they seek help finding those responsible:

Janeway Ave. and Norman Ave.

NW 14th St. and Norman Ave.

Nw 8th St. and City Ave.

N. Gale Ave. and Lawton Ave.

N. Gale Ave. and 8th St.

NW 14th St. and Regency Blvd.

Janeway Ave. and 8th St.

Janeway Ave. and NW 7th St.

Baer Dr. and Janeway Ave.

Janeway Ave. and 11th St.

NW 8th St. and Lawton Ave.

NW 16th St. and City Ave.

NW 17th St. and City Ave.

NW 17th St. and Sunrise Dr.

NW 17th St. and N. Moore Ave.

34th and Sooner Dr.

Poplar Dr. and Cass Ave.

One resident, Jimmy Tuttle, caught one of the stop signs getting run down on his home surveillance camera at the intersection of NW 17th Street and Sunrise Drive.

“This guy was riding this curb and he rode it all the way down the street, and he decided he just wanted to take out the stop sign and he just kept on rolling west,” he said. “I was just thinking, ‘Why,’ ya know? ‘Why would you do that? Why would you purposely do that?'”

A stop sign lying on the ground after being knocked down by an unknown culprit.

Moore police told KFOR there’s at least $3,000 or $4,000 worth of damage. They believe the acts were intentional.

Johnson said there could be multiple vehicles involved. One is believed to be a Toyota pickup truck.

The broken and mangled stop signs are now piled up in a city lot on NW 12th Street. The stop signs have since been replaced, but the intersections posed a major public risk while the signs were down and missing.

“Ultimately, that’s the most concerning part of this whole thing,” Johnson said. “These are in residential areas. These are where our children play. If someone’s not familiar with the area they could essentially be running through an intersection where they didn’t realize there used to be a traffic control device or a stop sign.”

Johnson explained that they have very little information to help them catch the person or persons who did this. Anyone with pictures, videos or tips is asked to contact them.