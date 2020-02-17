Stop signs to stay: Commission votes to keep stop signs near school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that stop signs near a local elementary school are here to stay.

“The stop signs stop people here and let people cross safely,” Kay Harsha said.

Residents in the Warwick Estates neighborhood learned that the city was looking to remove two stop signs near James L. Dennis Elementary school.

The stop signs are tucked inside the neighborhood and are a little more than a quarter-mile from N.W. 122nd St.

Kay Harsha’s home is just feet away from where her own children went to school.

“Kids will see their parent’s cars and run straight across the street and just forget,” Harsha said.

The Oklahoma City Traffic and Transportation Commission says a survey found that the stop signs are not in compliance since they aren't technically located at an intersection where drivers have to assign the right of way.



They also say “removal of the stop signs will not negatively affect safety at this location," pointing to nine identical “bend in the road type intersections” in the same neighborhood that are operating without the use of stop signs.

However, Harsha says the big difference is where the school is located in the neighborhood.

"The school is just right through here," Harsha said.

Since the stop signs have been in place, only two accidents have occurred and none of them involved pedestrians crossing the street.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Traffic and Transportation Commission voted 5-4 in favor of keeping the stop signs.