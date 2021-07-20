Stop sticks end high-speed chase through multiple counties

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a high-speed chase through multiple counties Tuesday afternoon was ended near Minco by stop sticks.

According to scanner traffic, the chase started as a bank fraud call. The pursuit speeds reached up to 125 mph at one point.

Because of the danger, law enforcement officials called off the chase, but the VW Jetta was spotted once again and the pursuit restarted.

Officers initiated stop sticks near Hwy 81 in Minco, and the suspect(s) stopped with a flat tire.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.