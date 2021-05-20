Storage error causes 1,150 Oklahomans to need repeat dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,000 Oklahomans will likely need a repeat dose of the COVID-19 vaccine following a vaccine storage error.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the error occurred at Tulsa Health Department clinics between May 3 and May 17.

In all, they say 1,150 individuals received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that had been stored longer than the recommended time period.

Authorities stress that there is no health risk for those who got the shots. However, they say the vaccine might not be as effective.

“There is no medical risk to the individuals who received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine that had been in storage for longer than 14 days. I would encourage them not to worry and to be confident that the dose they received is perfectly safe. However, past this 14-day mark, the vaccine may not be as effective at protecting you from COVID-19. For this reason, we are asking these individuals to receive another dose of the vaccine so they can be fully protected,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Chief Medical Officer with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

As a result, the Tulsa Health Department will be contacting those patients to make sure they receive another dose of the vaccine.

The impacted Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given out at the following clinics:

James O. Goodwin Health Center

Central Regional Health Center

Sand Springs Health Center

North Regional Health and Wellness Center.