Stores offer deals, discounts to celebrate National Coffee Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Coffee lovers, rejoice!

If you can’t get by without a cup of coffee in the morning, prepare to take advantage of deals on ‘National Coffee Day.’

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, stores across the country are celebrating ‘National Coffee Day.’

Circle K is offering guests a free hot or iced coffee at any size through its app.

Love’s Travel Stops is offering customers any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29. When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

Drink options include:

Signature house or dark roast blend.

Colombian or Brazilian blend.

Pumpkin flavored coffee.

Cinnabon®, Pumpkin Spice or any cappuccino flavor.

Hot tea.

Participating Scooter’s Coffee locations will offer a free small hot brewed coffee to anyone visiting Scooter’s Coffee on Sept. 29.

“For us, every day is National Coffee Day,” said Lisa Person, Vice President of Marketing at Scooter’s Coffee, “coffee brings us together with our favorite people: our customers. After all, we’ve built our brand on relationships. Relationships with our employees, customers and relationships with coffee farmers around the world. We proudly source directly from farmers who take pride in the quality of their product, and we have formed unique bonds with each one of these special people. Sharing a free small cup of our amazing brewed coffee to celebrate this? Well, that’s exactly what we are all about.”

LATEST STORIES: