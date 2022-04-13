STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Adair County Emergency Management reported that the morning storm that hit the area on April 13 had high winds that caused some structural damage.

Preliminary reports say that multiple businesses have been damaged and some residences have reported roof damage. No total collapses have been reported. There are downed trees and power lines present.













Most of the damage is reportedly from the west side of Stilwell to Highway 59, and one semi-truck on Highway 59 was blown over.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has surveyed the damage is reports on Twitter the tornado will be classified as an EF-1. More information could be released later today.