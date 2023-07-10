OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers who travel on Britton Road between North Post Road and North Midwest Boulevard are going to need to find a different route.

“It’s definitely not an overnight repair,” said Shannon Cox, with Oklahoma City Public Works. “If you’ve seen that damage, there’s no way that’s overnight.”

Noah Bryan told KFOR he was on his way to grab lunch with his family in Jones around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“I saw a truck driving the opposite direction and he was flashing his lights at me,” said Bryan. “So, I was like, ‘okay, I need to slow down.’”

He soon realized why the truck driver was warning him.

“I’ve never actually been on a bridge and been worried about my own safety [before],” said Bryan. “There was a massive almost sinkhole in this bridge that had been washed out.”

This weekend’s severe weather caused a portion of the concrete to cave in.

Oklahoma City bridge receives storm damage. Image courtesy OKC Public Works. Oklahoma City bridge receives storm damage. Image courtesy OKC Public Works.

“We have a partial wash out in the outermost lane of the bridge,” said Cox.

For now, that portion on Britton Road is closed to traffic.

Cox said engineers plan to spend Monday assessing the damage and coming up with a repair plan. However, she said this is something that could take a while to fix.

We’ll keep you updated once we learn the timeline of that plan.