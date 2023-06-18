NORTHEAST, Ok. – As the sirens blared non-stop, storms ripped through northeast Oklahoma Saturday night, leaving downed power lines, and knocking over massive trees.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma says they have over 200,000 residents without power, while REC is showing at least 16,000 without power in northeast Oklahoma.

Grove Fire Chief, Mike Reed, says trees are down all around northern Delaware County, along with roof damage to some houses. Officials say there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

According to Jake Callahan, Delaware County Commissioner, they had two crews out all night and he expects them to be out all day as well. He has received reports of many downed power lines in the central part of the county.

Hazel Street, Grove, OK

In Ottawa County, Sheriff David Dean says there were also no reports of fatalities or injuries. He said for them it has been mostly downed tree limbs.