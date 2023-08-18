DILL CITY, OKLA (KFOR) — It’s almost football season for local high schools, but one school is tackling something new going into the first game. Saturday’s storm hit Burns Flat Dill City High School causing damage to the football field in the stands and locker room.

“My mind was just racing like, well, we’re still going to have a football season. We’re still going to play games coming,” said Jason Jones, head football coach.

This is the aftermath of the storm that hit the high school.

The press box was blown off the stands. The roof is now on the ground. Inside the locker room, there is insulation everywhere and the roof is damaged.

“We’ve already had some contractors come out. Roofers come out and look. So as soon as our adjusters give us the okay, we’ll be ready to get some things moving,” said Larry Johnson, said the Superintendent of Burns Flat Dill City schools.

Coach Jones says the damage is a minor setback, but it’s not going to affect their game.

“Treat it like it didn’t even happen. We’ll play the same, play hard, fight every night regardless of where we’re changing,” said Jones.

“We’re planning on setting up a temporary press box at the 50 yard line and also for our announcer. It’ll look temporary, but that’ll be okay, because that doesn’t matter. What matters is what happens on this field,” said Johnson.

The players said they’re ready to tackle the season.

“I’m pretty hyped. I’m ready to start the season,” said Christian Eakins, a junior at the school.

“We’re building together as a team already. We’ve got some new people joining us. I think we’re going to do pretty well this year,” said Robert Pleza Jr., a senior at the school.

No matter what plays are thrown at them.

The Superintendent said they plan to have everything cleaned up and the temporary press box ready for the first game on September 1.