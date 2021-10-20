Storm debris cleanup begins in Oklahoma City, officials release schedule, map of collection routes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City crews began the first of two special cleanups to collect debris caused by two powerful storms that hit the area last week.

The crews are collecting tree and limb debris in residential areas impacted by storms on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15. The first cleanup started today, Wednesday, Oct. 20; the other will begin Monday, Oct. 25.

“Customers in the two designated storm collection areas should set out their tree and limb debris as soon as possible,” city officials said.

Crews began collecting tree and limb debris from the Oct. 13 storm on Wednesday. Collections for that storm are in the area of Council Road to Santa Fe Avenue, and from Reno Avenue to North 36th Street.

Debris collection for the Oct. 15 storm begins Monday within the following boundary areas:

Portland Avenue to High Avenue, and from South 59 th to South 29 th streets

to South 29 streets Western Avenue to High Avenue between South 74 th to South 59 th streets

to South 59 streets May Avenue to High Avenue between South 29th and South 15th streets

Customers in those areas are asked to have their debris at the curb no later than Sunday, Oct. 24.

“Crews will make one pass for each special collection route so all debris must be set to the curb before collection begins. If not, debris will not be collected until the customers’ regular monthly bulky trash day and excess bulky trash fees may apply,” city officials said.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department will post an updated progress map on the city’s website each morning beginning Thursday, Oct. 21, and continuing through the collection period. Click here for a map showing the designated storm debris areas.

Storm debris collection areas in Oklahoma City.

Officials advise community members to set out fencing and other materials with their regular monthly bulky trash, but such material may incur excess bulky waste fees

Homeowners are responsible for disposing of structural debris, including roofing, window frames, bricks and construction materials. Officials say those materials should be hauled off by a private contractor as part of the homeowner’s insurance coverage.

“If regular bulky items are added in with tree debris, the items will not be collected until the customers’ regular bulky trash day,” city officials said.

City officials ask residents to do the following:

Cut all limbs and trees into lengths of 10 feet or shorter.

Keep all storm debris separate from your regular bulky trash such as appliances, furniture or carpeting. If storm debris is set out with regular bulky trash, it will not be collected until your regular bulky trash day, and fees will apply.

Do not cover sidewalks or water meters, and keep all debris away from mailboxes, trees and obstacles.

Go to okc.gov/mytrashday to look up your next bulky waste day.

Learn more about the City’s bulky waste rules at okc.gov/utilities.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 for more information.