Storm debris collection to begin in Oklahoma City this coming week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews will soon begin clearing debris from areas impacted by the powerful storm that hit Oklahoma City this past Wednesday.

Tree and limb debris pick-up is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Collection will start near the Reno Avenue and Council Road intersection and then head northeast, according to City of Oklahoma City officials.

City officials will provide a debris collection map next week.

Storm damage near SW 25th and Western. Pic by KFOR

Crews are still assessing debris amounts from the storms that hit the metro area early Friday. Officials will provide information next week on when that debris will be collected.

Residents are asked to do the following:

Cut all limbs and trees into lengths of 10 feet or shorter.

Keep all storm debris separate from your regular bulky trash such as appliances, furniture or carpeting. If storm debris is set out with regular bulky trash, it will not be collected until your regular bulky trash day and fees will apply.

Make sure all debris is out at the curb by 6 a.m. on your designated storm debris collection date.

Do not cover sidewalks or water meters, and keep all debris away from mailboxes, trees or other obstacles.

Fencing should not go in with tree or limb piles, but put in with regular bulky trash collection.

Commercial properties – including businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits and other organizations – are not eligible for the city’s curbside pickup program. The commercial property’s proprietor is responsible for removing the debris.

Go to okc.gov/mytrashday to look up your next bulky trash day.

Learn more about the city’s bulky waste rules at okc.gov/utilities.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 if you need more information.