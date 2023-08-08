TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Tuesday morning’s storms left their mark just southwest of the metro. High winds damaged roofs, fences and sent debris flying.

One Tuttle family saw something more extreme when they woke up to an entire mobile home in pieces strewn across their backyard.

“It just got picked up by one gust of wind and thrown, hit the car, I guess it rolled over it and now it’s all in our yard,” 17-year-old Jayden Ferrell said.

The mobile home almost looked like it exploded.

Ferrell said the home originally sat just several feet away on their neighbor’s plot of land before it got destroyed near Fox Lane and Cimarron Road.

“We do have roof damage and stuff to our fences,” he said describing more damage in the area.

Ferrell happened to be awake and said he heard something when it all started around 4:30 a.m.

“It was the gust of wind,” he said.

Then, he said their power went out.

“I go out in the other room where my mom and my sister are and they say that there was an RV in our backyard,” he said. “I thought it was just a little camper. I come out, come to find out it’s an entire mobile home.”

Ferrell’s families neighbors owned the mobile home and they said no one was living in it.

Damage also went beyond the Ferrell’s property.

Crews were out working on power poles and lines while damage to roofs and debris could be seen down the street at other homes. Sheriff’s deputies also blocked off the streets in the area.

Fortunately, though, everyone ended up safe.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Ferrell said.

The Ferrell family said they could use help with the clean up near Fox Lane and Cimarron Road. Most of the damage was in their backyard aside from the roof damage to their home nearby.