‘Storytellers and Sellers’ exhibit coming to National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

An example of the vintage illustrator art that will be on display during the ‘Storytellers and Sellers: Artist Illustrators’ exhibit at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum from March 21 to Nov. 15.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new art exhibit opening soon at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum gives visitors a look into the illustrative backgrounds of western artists.

The Storytellers and Sellers: Artist Illustrators exhibition will be at the museum from March 21 to Nov. 15, 2020, and features rarely exhibited items from the Dickinson Research Center.

The illustrations that will be on display were created by artists who used their skills to capture consumer imagination. Such art appeared on book and magazine covers, advertisements, billboards, movie posters, labels and much more, and helped shape early 20th Century culture, according to a museum news release.

“This exhibition un-frames art and how we define it,” said Kimberly Roblin, Director of the Museum’s Dickinson Research Center and Curator of Archives. “Art doesn’t have to be an oil painting by a European master. It doesn’t have to be serious or offer social commentary. It can be fun. It can be entertaining and informal—a greeting card, an advertisement, a book cover. For the first half of the 20th century, art was a part of daily life if you knew where and how to look.”

The featured artists created illustrations that were dramatic with bold and bright designs, and they did so with little more than a tagline or two for direction, according to the news release.

Illustrator art has not historically received the high levels of critical acclaim that fine art does in spite of the fact that several fine artists got their start creating illustrations that ranged from western imagery to war scenes and beyond.

“This exhibit encourages visitors to come and take a long and thoughtful look at the early illustration works of such fine artists as Lowell Ellsworth Smith, Bettina Steinke and others,” the news release states.

Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag, #storytellersatthecowboy and tag the museum at @nationalcowboymuseum when visiting the exhibit.

