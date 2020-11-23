Stranger donates $1,000 to family of hit-and-run victim after KFOR story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An anonymous donor helped a family with funeral expenses after a KFOR story aired last week.

49-year-old Percilla Cheadle was killed in a hit-and-run on Nov. 4 when she was crossing the street at Melrose and Rockwell.

KFOR interviewed her daughter, Leeanna Pannell, last week.

“You all took the life out of my mother. I don’t have my mama no more. This is the lady who raised me. My support system. I lost my mama,” she said then.

On Friday, an anonymous stranger came to the KFOR station with an envelope with $1,000 inside. The envelope reads, “This is for the lady whose mother got run over and killed (I don’t know her name).”

“To you sir, I really appreciate you for just opening up your heart and taking out your time to help my family, thank you​,” Pannell said.

Pannell said she was at her mother’s viewing when KFOR called to tell her about the donation.

“I was actually pretty shocked. It really came out of nowhere and at the perfect timing because we were at the very end where it’s time pay,” Pannell said. “We were like, ‘uh oh, we’re kind of short, still.’ So he came right on time.”

She says the donation is a huge relief.

“A weight lifted, you know what I’m saying. I felt God’s grace because this world has been feeling so ugly so long. Stuff like that kind of makes you feel like there are good people in the world,” she said.

She wants to thank not only the gentleman who donated, but everyone who pitched in, whether that was with coins or through their GoFundMe.

“I’m just very grateful of you and thank you for doing that, I appreciate you, I appreciate everybody, from anything you sent from. I don’t care, nickels, dimes, anything, all that was very helpful​,” she said.

Pannell says one of the suspects in the case has turned themselves in. She says police are still working to decide what to charges the suspect may face.

