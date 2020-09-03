Stray dog found with massive chain padlocked around her neck; lawmakers now pushing for bill against animal abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A stray dog was found in south Oklahoma City with a massive padlock around its neck, prompting an Oklahoma lawmaker to start drafting a bill that would outlaw animal abuse.

A lot of things are against the law in Oklahoma. However,padlocking a massive chain around a stray dog’s neck is not.

“I was very surprised and alarmed to find how few laws there are on the books that address animal cruelty in Oklahoma,” said Mickey Dollens, a Democratic state representative in Oklahoma.

The man who found the dog in his front yard said he is now on a mission to save other dogs that this could happen to. When she showed up in front of his house on his surveillance camera, it was something he said he never thought he’d see.

“An alarm, like buzzing noise, went off, and I was like, ‘What the heck’s going on,’ you know, like, ‘Who’s outside my home,’” said Robert Riojas, the man who found the dog.

The dog was dragging a massive chain behind her through his yard that was padlocked around her neck.

“I don’t see how anyone can be that cruel, that inhumane, that cold heartedness,” Riojas said.

Riojas added that he thought the chain weighed about 30 pounds.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It was so aggressively tight on this dog that it was digging into her skin.”

In his surveillance video, Riojas is seen giving the dog treats. However, the dog that he thought would be really timid, was welcoming to all the love in all shapes and sizes. Video taken by Riojas shows a young girl petting the dog.

“She was amazing,” he said. “Everyone that was walking in, she was licking on them, getting close to them, being friendly.”

Riojas said he knew he couldn’t take care of her, so she is now in the hands of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare. However, Riojas took it a step further. He reached out to Dollens.

Dollens said he is now working on drafting a bill against animal cruelty.

“To let people know that this is not okay, it’s not acceptable and that if anyone does it again they face a penalty,” he said.

Several pictures show the padlocked chain around her neck. It’s legal in Oklahoma, according to Dollens.

“There’s no law on the books that says you can’t chain a dog up without a collar, proper tether, and that’s something that we want to address,” he said. “I was very surprised and alarmed to find how few laws there are on the books that address animal cruelty in Oklahoma.”

Both Riojas and Dollens are now saying they want to change that.

“Never chain your dog, especially to a tree fence or pickup truck. The likelihood that they die from suffocation is increased and it’s just no way to treat a pet,” Dollens said.

“I challenge people in the district, or in Oklahoma City, or surrounding areas, if you’re able to love and nurture an animal, go out there,” Riojas said.

KFOR was informed that an investigation has opened up into the issue and that the dog was possibly pregnant. We’ll keep you posted on any updates on that.

