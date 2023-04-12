OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning on heading to downtown Oklahoma City, you may need to find a few detours.

Officials say temporary street closures are planned for downtown Oklahoma City from April 14 through May 8 to prepare for the Festival of the Arts.

The Festival of the Arts will take place from April 25 through April 30 in Bicentennial Park, between the Civic Center Music Hall and City Hall.

Streets bordering the park will be closed, beginning at 8 a.m. on April 14 for setup.

The closures include:

Walker Avenue: Northbound from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive. Southbound from Robert S. Kerr Avenue to Main Street. The Arts District Garage will be accessible from Walker Avenue to Latting Circle.

Lee Avenue: Northbound from Main Street to Couch Drive with alley access. Northbound and southbound lanes from Colcord Drive to Couch Drive.

Colcord Drive: Eastbound from Lee Avenue to Walker Avenue.

Couch Drive: Westbound from Walker Avenue to Lee Avenue.

All streets will reopen May 8.