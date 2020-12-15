Street in Norman closed until Friday for stormwater pipe repairs

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A street in Norman has been closed down so repairs can be done on a damaged stormwater pipe.

City of Norman officials closed all lanes of 48th Avenue NE, north of Alameda Road, according to a city news release.

“A signed detour is in place using 36th Avenue NE and 60th Avenue NE,” the news release states. “Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time.”

The street is scheduled to remain closed for repairs through Friday, but the project is weather permitting.