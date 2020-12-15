Street in Norman closed until Friday for stormwater pipe repairs

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A street in Norman has been closed down so repairs can be done on a damaged stormwater pipe.
City of Norman officials closed all lanes of 48th Avenue NE, north of Alameda Road, according to a city news release.
“A signed detour is in place using 36th Avenue NE and 60th Avenue NE,” the news release states. “Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time.”
The street is scheduled to remain closed for repairs through Friday, but the project is weather permitting.
- 10-year-old hoping to find loving family with barn full of horses
- Doctors explain why Oklahomans should not fear the vaccine having unexpected side effects
- Dems aim to block Trump from OK’ing Arctic drilling
- OKCPD search for suspects in $2k wig snatching
- Netflix holiday lights display in Norman gets low rating from local residents