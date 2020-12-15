Street in Norman closed until Friday for stormwater pipe repairs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

City of Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A street in Norman has been closed down so repairs can be done on a damaged stormwater pipe.

City of Norman officials closed all lanes of 48th Avenue NE, north of Alameda Road, according to a city news release.

“A signed detour is in place using 36th Avenue NE and 60th Avenue NE,” the news release states. “Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time.”

The street is scheduled to remain closed for repairs through Friday, but the project is weather permitting.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter