Street Outlaws join car cruise to donate toys for kids in need

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – There were plenty of cool cars in Luther this past weekend as part of a fundraiser to bring Christmas to kids in need.

Cruisin’ Oklahoma teamed up with the Discovery Channel show ‘Street Outlaws’ to host a drive-in toy delivery in Luther.

For the last year, the organization has done a monthly cruise to a smaller town in Oklahoma to enjoy the back roads and to stimulate the local economy.

This time, some of the ‘Street Outlaws’ decided to get involved in the event.

“We make a living from the culture of cars, and the culture in Oklahoma is out of control and this just goes to show that it’s more of a family. You know, you get together with car people who are like-minded and basically this gives us a reason to get some of the cars out that have been sitting in the shops or in the garages and make the cruise. If you can do it for something that’s gonna help out kids, why not?” said Shawn Ellington.

The crew of ‘Street Outlaws’ got toys donated by fans from all around the country.

In fact, they raised four times more than their initial expectation.