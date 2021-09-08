Street showdown between Oklahoma City police and teen robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials said an 18-year-old suspect is facing several complaints after an attempted robbery with a firearm led to a crash and the suspect pulling a gun on a witness. The encounter with police was caught on camera by an defense attorney at the right place with the right equipment.

“I thought the guy was going to be shot because he simply wouldn’t obey,” said Devin Giddens.

“He just come down and he was driving ally crazy and he spun around a couple of times,” said Paula, who witnessed the whole thing unfold September 5. “He was still trying to go, so sparks was flying everywhere.”

Paula said she saw the suspect, 18-year-old Garrett Stotesbury, come barreling down Northwest 23rd Street and crashing on Western. Tire marks, broken pieces of the car and a damaged concrete parking barrier now show his path.

The witness said she rushed to help the teen after the crash.

“He was bent over but you could see blood,” she said. “So I said, ‘You okay, honey?’ And he reached in his bag and pulled out a gun and said, ‘You better get back, b***h.’ I said, ‘Alright, you ain’t got to tell me again.’”

Garrett Stotesbury

That’s when Paula said OKC police officers arrived on scene.

“I said, ‘He’s got a gun!’ and that officer said [to the suspect], ‘Man, drop the bag! Drop the bag!’ and he was not going to drop the bag,” said Paula.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Devin Giddens was watching from his high-rise apartment and grabbed his camera to take advantage of his zoom lens and started snapping.

“I started taking pictures of it and it turned out to be a lot more than what I thought it’d be,” said Giddens. “About the time I started shooting was right when the police officer came up and he yelled at the perpetrator and tried to get him to stop and he wouldn’t obey commands.”

OKC Police said Stotesbury had been involved in an attempted robbery with a firearm just minutes before the crash. Giddens’ pictures show what appears to be OKC officers holding the teen at gunpoint before taking him into custody.

“And then I was scared because I didn’t want to see anybody get shot,” said Paula.

“There were a few times there that I thought the guy was going to be shot because he simply wouldn’t obey the police officer,” said Giddens. “Being a defense lawyer, a lot of times I don’t see eye-to-eye with police. But, in this case, the officer who first arrived showed excellent judgement.”

According to the police report, Stotesbury faces several complaints, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm.