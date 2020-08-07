Strong winds cause sailboat to capsize on Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What was supposed to be a beautiful summer day on the lake took a dangerous turn for one man.

Officials say a man was enjoying the day on his sailboat at Lake Hefner when strong winds caused the boat to capsize.

On Thursday night, several bystanders called 911 after seeing the boat on the lake.

The sailor suffered just a minor cut on his leg, but did need a little bit of help getting the boat upright.

