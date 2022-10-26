STROTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Parents in Strother are angry after a mother was killed near school grounds. Online court records show the suspect, an employee at the school, had a criminal background. Now, some are calling for school leaders to step down.

Not all students went to class on Wednesday. Some parents opted to keep them home over safety concerns and out of protest.

“I think they were reckless with hiring him,” said Rita Larney, a parent with two Strother students.

“Where are the checks and balances on this? Why was he allowed to be employed there?” asked Cullen DeFries.

Late Sunday night, Cullen DeFries’ daughter, who lives near the school, answered a frantic knock on her door. It was the school maintenance man’s daughter. Minutes earlier, Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police say Douglas Switch killed his wife, Kim Switch, on their front porch.

“She said, ‘Help me, help me, help me, my daddy just shot my mama. And he’s coming after me,’” said DeFries. “My son-in-law put my daughter and the young lady into the closet, armed, and advised them, ‘Do not come out unless I come and get you.’”

Seminole County Dispatch told News 4 the 911 call came in at 10:52 p.m. Sunday night. After an extended phone call with the traumatized child, deputies arrived on scene 15 minutes later at 11:07 p.m. DeFries said he wished the response was faster.

“Say that woman wasn’t fatally wounded,” said DeFries. “Could have saved the woman’s life if response time was faster.”

Seminole County Deputies then brought in the Seminole Nation Lighthorse police, since the Switch’s are both Native Americans, who arrested Switch.

Online court records show the 46-year-old has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery and several DUI’s starting in the late 1990’s.

“We’re all lucky that we’re not buying any of our children this week. If he was able to shoot his wife, on the front porch, in the head, no telling what he could’ve did if he got stressed out during school,” said Larney.

Many families told News 4 they were wondering if the district ran a background check on Switch.

We called the superintendent multiple times, but he was not available to speak on camera. However, the secretary told News 4 the district did run the required OSBI background check. The State Department of Education said because Switch was a maintenance man and not a teacher, the hiring decision rests on the district.

Parents are now calling for resignations.

“I believe [the superintendent] should resign, just because I think it would be an ethical choice for him to do so since it was his fault,” said Ryan Graves. “Let us get a new superintendent that’s capable of keeping our students safe.”

“I think they should step down and resign, the school board,” said Larney.

Wednesday night at 6:00pm, the school board will have an emergency board meeting. However, we’re told the majority of the meeting will be during an executive session behind closed doors. There will also be no public comment.