Stroud woman dies in Lincoln County vehicle crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stroud, Okla., woman died in a crash in Lincoln County on Wednesday.

Wendi J. Wright, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Turner Turnpike westbound on the Stroud on-ramp, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Wright was driving her 2014 Dodge Challenger in the westbound on-ramp when at approximately 6:01 a.m. she was struck by a 2019 Nissan Frontier that went off the roadway and entered the on-ramp, according to the news release.

Wright’s body was pinned in the Challenger. Stroud firefighters extracted her body from the wreckage, the news release states.

Wright died from head and internal injures, the news release states.

The driver of the Nissan, an Edmond man, was transported to Stroud Regional Medical Center. He was admitted in “guarded” condition with head and internal injuries, according to the news release.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the news release states.