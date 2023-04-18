LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One structure was destroyed as another wildfire roared through Logan County on Monday.

“It’s just crazy,” said Joey Lehman. “It’s Oklahoma, you just never know with the wind and how dry it gets.”

Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow said the fire broke out around noon along Waterloo Road.

“Fire quickly spread to the north and has burned up some areas north of Simmons Road which is a little over a mile north of Waterloo,” said Harlow. “At its widest, we’re probably at about one half of a mile wide.”

Chief Harlow told KFOR as of Monday night at 10 p.m., the forward progression of the fire has stopped. He said crews will likely still be out through Tuesday to make sure no hotspots flare up.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

Corky Bowler told KFOR he anxiously watched the fire creep towards his house.

“It’s pretty hard,” said Bowker. “It was getting close.”

As a precaution, he evacuated his more than a dozen animals. Fortunately, everything ended up being okay.

Only one structure, which appeared to be an old barn, was destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries were reported.