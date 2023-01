OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire in the 400 block of SE 15th Street where they say upon arrival the house was going up in smoke.

A spokesperson for the fire department says the home has burned multiple times in the recent months and no injuries have been reported.

The OCFD shared these photos of the vacant home on their Facebook page.

