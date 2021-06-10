Struggling to find a home? Realtor offers a few tips to landing that dream house

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are on the hunt for a home, you probably already know that it can be a struggle.

According to the Oklahoma Metropolitan Association of Realtors, the inventory of homes on the market is extremely low.

In the last seven days, 482 homes hit the market, but 764 homes went ‘under contract.’

Realtor EmilyKaye Mitchelson, with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, says there is a lack of supply in Oklahoma right now.

At this point, she says it could take a while for the situation to level out.

She says that buyers should go in with their best offer first to have a better shot at getting their dream home.