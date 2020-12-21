Struggling to make ends meet? Oklahomans to apply for heating assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused many households to struggle throughout 2020.

Now, Oklahoma Human Services will begin taking applications for the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program winter heating beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Customers in need of assistance with their main heating utility bill are encouraged to apply online.

Officials say many households that are already receiving public assistance through OKDHS have been preauthorized for winter heating assistance and do not need to apply. Preauthorized households have already been notified of their eligibility by mail.

Other households that did not meet the preauthorized selection were sent a notice in the mail as well informing them of the open enrollment period.

Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for LIHEAP winter heating assistance. Payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of heating. Authorized payments may not be applied toward water, sewer, trash, cable or other services. Household is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter.

If any household member is Native American, you can apply online or with the member’s tribe. Households cannot receive assistance from both DHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

To apply for Winter Heating, have the following information available:

Most recent utility bill from the heating utility provider

ID (such as a driver’s license)

Social Security number

Verification of income

Maximum monthly gross income allowed:

1 person – $1,383

2 people – $ 1,868

3 people – $2,353

4 people – $2,839

5 people – $3,324

6 people – $3,809

7 people – $4,295

8 people – $4,780.