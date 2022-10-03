PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.

Officials with Piedmont Public Schools sent a notice to parents on Sunday, saying they had learned about a threat made by a high school student.

District leaders said the student said an event would take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at Piedmont High School.

Immediately, district security personnel, local law enforcement, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were notified.

Authorities say the student has since been taken into custody.

“As always, we cannot express enough the importance of reporting concerning comments, posts, and activities. Every report is investigated promptly and thoroughly,” the district said in the notice.

Piedmont Schools will have additional law enforcement officers at the schools as a precaution.