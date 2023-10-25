ENID, Okla. (KFOR) — A sex offender in Enid is in jail after he was caught laying down inside a school last Thursday night around 8 p.m.

Enid Police said a student found 44-year-old Michael Eugene Steele laying down under a piano inside St. Joseph Catholic School. Nearly 24 hours later, police became aware of the incident.

“Our officers that responded were told that it was just an unsecured door somewhere at the school and he had gained entry, found his way beneath a piano that was covered and was later discovered by a student that was inside the school at the time,” said Cass Rains, the Public Information Officer from the Enid Police Department.

The police report showed that Steele was escorted out of the building Thursday night. Then on Friday afternoon, the Enid Police were called.

“They had called the following day once they learned of Mr. Steele’s status as a sex offender,” said Rains.

Enid Police said Steele was convicted in 2010 in Cleveland County on counts of first-degree rape and other charges.

They said Steele shouldn’t have even been near St. Joseph’s or students.

“They are read the rules by those that register them. They understand each and every one, initial them and then sign the papers saying they have read it and understand the rules. They must follow it,” said Rains.

St. Joseph’s says parents were notified. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City sent News 4 a statement.

We want to extend our gratitude to the Enid Police Department for their prompt and effective response to this situation. We commend the officers involved for their dedication to keeping the community safe and thank them for their professionalism. Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

Steele was arrested Monday night for violating the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry Act.

Enid Police say they are working to find out more details in the investigation.