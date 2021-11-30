Student fires gun near Norman elementary school playground, police investigating

Norman police

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A student at a Norman elementary school fired a gun near the school’s playground on Monday, and police are continuing to investigate.

The student fired the gun near the playground of Eisenhower Elementary School, 1415 Fairlawn Drive, following school hours on Monday.

Norman Police Department officers were called to the scene. They located both the student and the gun.

“No one was injured, and there is no indication that the weapon discharge was intended to harm others,” said Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Norman Police Department. “The investigation has discovered no evidence of any ongoing threats to student or faculty safety.”

The Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

“We will continue to work with Norman Public Schools and the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office regarding the incident,” Jensen said.

