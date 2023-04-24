MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after gunshots at Rose State College send students and staff running to safety.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said it appears to be a domestic situation, meaning both the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Porter said police responded within minutes and arrested the suspect with no issues.

Kevin McCormick is a student at Rose State and said he witnessed the whole thing.

“All of a sudden we hear shots fired and my friend and I instinctively look over to our left and we see one man who was irate, we couldn’t understand anything he was saying and another man was going down while a third woman was holding on trying to pull the gun down,” said McCormick.

The shooting happened in the campus quad near the Humanities building.

McCormick said he was trying to wave down his girlfriend who was on the other side of the quad when the shots rang out.

Around five to twelve people were in the area, according to McCormick.

“Around the time that it happened it’s more of a travel time for people to get to classes,” said the Rose State College student.

Running to a safe building was the only thing on his mind, said McCormick.

Students and staff were in lockdown for about an hour.

Rich Wedemeyer, a psychology professor, spoke to News4 from his car.

“Emotionally I can tell you that you have every emotion that you could imagine, you know. You’re angry, you’re scared, you’re sad, you’re bewildered, you’re in shock, you know yeah everybody’s worried about this, but you never think it’s gonna happen to you,” said the professor.

Along with Midwest City Police, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were assisting on scene.

Campus was eventually given the all-clear after a thorough search was completed.

“We began systematically searching the campus to make sure to give confidence to everyone that it was safe,” said Trooper Eric Foster, OHP spokesperson.

As of 6:00pm Monday evening, Midwest City police had not released the names of the suspect or victim.