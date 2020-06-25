Students given 48-hour notice to move out of Church of the Harvest campus

“There’s tons of spiritual trauma, there’s ton of mental abuse, sexual abuse, and finally people are coming forward and it’s been going on for 20 years,” former intern Branden Palesano said.
“All of the dorms were rat-infested. We had to build our own furniture that was supposed to be provided for us; it was just filthy going in and horrible there,” former intern Nikiera Everett said.
She says she hopes the church will directly address the allegations against them.
“I’m kind of getting tired of them not addressing the situation. I feel like that would be the easiest way for them to start healing this process, for other people to start healing, but the fact that they just kind of keep avoiding it is just kind of making it a lot harder on everybody,” she said. “It’s hard to believe that they’re all bad. I still want to believe the good things in them, so it’s kind of hard to know they’re still avoiding this.”
While Zelenski was able to move out on time on Tuesday, she says the abrupt notice left many in a scramble.
“For a lot of students, I feel like they might’ve just been in a panic; there’s furniture, there’s belongings all over the place,” Zelenski said. “It was just very disheartening, it didn’t seem like there was a lot of reason to why they might want us off so quickly.”
Lawrence Swicegood, a representative for the church, sent KFOR this statement:
Latest Stories
- “Streatery” concept allows local businesses to expand their footprint during pandemic
- Oklahoma Senator proposes bringing historically controversial statues and monuments to Oklahoma
- OU students now required to wear masks in class; university still undecided on football game requirement
- Trump administration open to a second round of stimulus payments. Here’s what that could look like
- House poised to pass police reform bill in honor of George Floyd