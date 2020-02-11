Students, parents say drenched dorm rooms just the newest on long list of problems in infamous residence hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Some OU dorms are so damaged, water is coming out of the walls, ceiling, and the floor after a pipe burst, but some students say they’ve been trying to get the problem fixed for months.

It’s a soggy saga for a freshman dorm at OU.

Susie Butler is in Broken Arrow when a panicked call came from her daughter Monday afternoon.

“She Facetimed me and I just saw a flood,” Susie Butler said. “That’s when I freaked out.”

A pipe burst in her daughter’s room, shattering the sheetrock in McCasland Tower.

Water was seen rushing from above and below turning the entire third floor into a swamp.

"Just like a pond in water that was brown and gross,” an OU student said.

Students said they grabbed what they could.

“It was like a waterfall,” another OU student said. “It was just going so fast.”

Two floors were evacuated as a precaution. Maintenance was called in to pump it all out.

But Butler and her daughter tell News 4 they weren’t surprised.

They even submitted a maintenance request all the way back in December to report that something was wrong.

Butler shared a photo from December 13th showing the request saying, ”The air conditioning is leaking water. When I came back from Thanksgiving break, there was water soaking the ground and water rises up when you step on the tiles.”

"They don't deal with it,” Butler said. “They just kind of put band-aids over the situation."

“While it’s unclear whether or not today’s burst pip was related to previously issued work order, the result is the same – students found themselves in need of immediate help. Our first concern is to ensure our students’ living arrangements are disrupted as little as possible and that we immediately address any situation that causes disruption. To minimize the disturbance to our students, the University has provided cleaning services to the affected areas, alternative housing for those unable to return to their rooms, and is providing financial assistance as is appropriate for damaged personal items. We will remain in communication with affected students until the matter is fully resolved.” OU officials in a statement to News 4

The university working to relocate the stranded students indefinitely to an infamous tower just across the street.

It’s the same one News 4 has covered multiple times – Couch Hall.

Back in 2018, a number of students sick from long-standing mold and mildew.

"We are paying 12 thousand a year just for housing, not even tuition and this is dangerous,” Butler said.

Maintenance workers are still surveying the damage through Monday night. Students are also working with the university the write down all their damaged items to have on record.