Students say Oklahoma City high school’s dress code unfairly targets females

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some students at an Oklahoma City high school are waging war against their dress code, saying it unfairly targets girls by inadvertently sexually stereotyping them. Words such as “sexist,” “double standard” and “puritanical” have been used by students to describe it.

Some girls at Classen SAS High School at Northeast are saying the current dress code makes them feel like sexual objects around their male classmates, and that administrators are enforcing the idea that it’s the responsibility of girls to control boys’ sexual urges.

Senior Grace Guttery said the dress code is enforced by school staff more strictly on girls than on boys.

“I’ve seen them dress code the girls and not the boys at all,” she said. “I think that’s not just if they’re enforcing rules on just one gender and not following it for the other one.”

Frustrated students have been posting fliers around school expressing that the dress code sexualizes girls for their shorts, tank tops and crop tops when they’re just trying to stay cool in the hot weather.

“If you’re seeing a 14-year-old girl walking around and saying that’s an issue, that’s distracting, that’s sexual, then there’s something wrong with you,” said senior Finn Frow. “If you think that a 14, 15-year-old girl wearing a crop top is sexual, then that’s weird.”

Local students are fighting back against an Oklahoma City high school’s dress code, which they believe targets females.

Freshman Trinity Shaw said she and classmates discuss what they have heard teachers saying.

“The teacher said that the clothes that [my classmate] and other students are wearing can be distracting to the boys at the school, and I just don’t think that’s right,” she said. “We don’t think that it distracts anybody because it’s just clothes and people should be focused on work anyways instead of focusing on people’s clothes.”

Frow shared a recording with KFOR between them and the principal, telling them they couldn’t tie their shirt in a knot, which exposed their midriff.

Principal: [We’re] pushing back when we see things that are not appropriate.

Frow: This is appropriate.

Principal: Well, that’s your interpretation.

Frow: Yes, that is my interpretation.

Principal: And mine neither matters in this situation or doesn’t come into play.

Frow: Agreed.

Principal: It’s just me, the administrator, applying what I feel is the policy.

Oklahoma City Public Schools sent a statement to KFOR, which said the following:

“For the last several weeks, school leaders at Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast have been working closely with a small number of students to better understand their concerns and to reinforce the standards that are present in our existing uniform policy, which has been in place for many years. We continue to encourage our students, families and staff members to use their voices to advocate for what they believe in, no matter the topic.”

Some Classen SAS High School at Northeast students say they will be coordinating with Student Council to figure out how to continue battling against the dress code.