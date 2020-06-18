Study claims Oklahoma has lowest recovery for unemployment claims in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the coronavirus pandemic began affecting communities across the country, businesses shut their doors in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

As a result, millions of Americans were out of work and had to file for unemployment benefits.

During the peak of the pandemic, experts say there were around 6.9 million new unemployment claims filed across the country.

As Americans slowly get back to work, there are fewer claims being filed. However, some people are still waiting for their benefits.

In Oklahoma, many citizens say they have waited three months to receive a check.

“Right now, I don’t know when my mortgage will get paid and things can only be defaulted for so long. You can only take out so many loans to pay your bills, so yeah, we need our unemployment,” Kristi Jarvis told KFOR.

Oklahoma has paid more than $1 billion in unemployment claims in April and May, but there are countless others still waiting for help.

According to a recent survey by WalletHub, Oklahoma has the lowest recovery of unemployment claims in the country.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub researchers compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

In WalletHub’s “States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest” report, Oklahoma came in 51st.

Researchers say Oklahoma had the lowest recovery when comparing the latest week versus last year and the latest week versus the start of 2020.

The Sooner State ranked 47th for recovery since the start of COVID-19 versus last year.