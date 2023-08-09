OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A study conducted by Visit Oklahoma City is showing the economic impact of tourism in OKC.

According to Visit Oklahoma City, the city produced an annual economic impact of $4.3 billion from 23.2 million visitors in 2022. By following the pattern of visitor-related spending through OKC’s economy and their effects on employment, wages and taxes, it was discovered that tourism effected the health of the local economy dramatically.

“We’ve had various indicators that our visitor economy had surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but this data gives us a deeper understanding of the power of tourism in Oklahoma City,” said Zac Craig, Visit Oklahoma City President. “A total economic impact of more than $4 billion from the travel sector is very exciting. And we expect tourism’s economic impact to continue climbing as Visit OKC elevates our destination marketing across national and international audiences and partners add new attractions throughout the city.”

Its was found that 23.2 million visitors spent $2.6 billion in 2022 on things like:

Food and beverage (26%)

Retail (23%)

Recreation and entertainment (19%)

Lodging (18%)

Transportation (15%)

Visit Oklahoma City noted that in 2022, 33,888 jobs were sustained and $343 million was generated in state and local tax revenues.

“This study details the direct effect of tourism in OKC, but we also see the additional ways travel spending positively impacts other industries such as real estate, insurance and various business services that support tourism-related organizations,” said Christy Gillenwater, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber President and CEO. “In addition, the total jobs impact approximately one of every 20 jobs in Oklahoma City. That’s 5% of our workforce supporting tourism right here in Oklahoma City.”

For more information on Visit Oklahoma City, go to visitokc.com.